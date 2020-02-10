Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC cut its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 119,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,684 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $14,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 31,306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,773,000 after buying an additional 2,848 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 85,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,272,000 after buying an additional 13,204 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Chevron by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 325,381 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,212,000 after buying an additional 13,893 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Chevron by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 18,238 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marotta Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $625,000. Institutional investors own 65.51% of the company’s stock.

CVX opened at $108.94 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.12. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $105.40 and a one year high of $127.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.00.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 2.00%. The firm had revenue of $36.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.92%.

In related news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total transaction of $933,504.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total value of $8,172,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,086,112.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CVX. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Chevron from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Scotiabank upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.93.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

