Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Price Target Increased to $111.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Co

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) had its price target hoisted by Wells Fargo & Co from $99.00 to $111.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CHH. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Wolfe Research cut shares of Choice Hotels International from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a hold rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Longbow Research cut shares of Choice Hotels International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $93.18.

CHH stock traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $104.29. 4,101 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 473,989. Choice Hotels International has a 52 week low of $76.20 and a 52 week high of $105.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This is a boost from Choice Hotels International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.14%.

In related news, insider Patrick Cimerola sold 15,056 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.06, for a total value of $1,386,055.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,380 shares in the company, valued at $3,165,022.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 24.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in Choice Hotels International by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 797,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,686,000 after purchasing an additional 320,780 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 2,836.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 139,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,465,000 after buying an additional 135,086 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 36.8% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 430,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,334,000 after buying an additional 115,877 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International during the third quarter worth approximately $8,495,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 9,168.2% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 61,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,356,000 after buying an additional 60,785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.54% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Cambria Hotels, V8 Hotel Köln @Motorworld, Quality Hotel Ostrava, Hotel Aquarius Venice, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

