Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Sold by Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 105,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 890 shares during the quarter. Church & Dwight comprises about 2.8% of Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $7,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 696,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,993,000 after purchasing an additional 36,738 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 323.6% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 197,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,872,000 after purchasing an additional 150,801 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,334,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,036,000 after acquiring an additional 329,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. 81.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Judy A. Zagorski sold 31,094 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $2,334,537.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,428 shares in the company, valued at $107,214.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James Craigie sold 19,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.87, for a total transaction of $1,355,478.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,040,623.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $70.00 price target on Church & Dwight and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Church & Dwight presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.80.

Shares of CHD stock traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $75.55. 68,111 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,830,466. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.10. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.38 and a 12-month high of $80.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.55. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.16% and a net margin of 14.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.84%.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

