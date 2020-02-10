Chuy’s Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CHUY) Shares Bought by First Mercantile Trust Co.

First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in Chuy’s Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CHUY) by 231.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,161 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,906 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Chuy’s were worth $107,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHUY. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Chuy’s by 10.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 131,036 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after acquiring an additional 12,622 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Chuy’s by 74.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 83,248 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 35,504 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Chuy’s by 121.9% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,759 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 7,008 shares during the period. 6 Meridian lifted its holdings in Chuy’s by 38.8% in the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 32,398 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 9,057 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Chuy’s in the third quarter valued at $297,000.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CHUY shares. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Chuy’s from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. TheStreet downgraded Chuy’s from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Wedbush raised Chuy’s from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $24.50 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Chuy’s from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.75.

NASDAQ:CHUY opened at $24.81 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $412.21 million, a PE ratio of 38.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Chuy’s Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $19.53 and a 52-week high of $29.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.37.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $109.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.88 million. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 2.62%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chuy’s Holdings Inc will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Chuy’s

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in Texas and 19 states in the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 30, 2018, it operated 100 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

