CIBC Trims Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) Target Price to C$2.50

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at CIBC from C$5.00 to C$2.50 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.77% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ACB. Jefferies Financial Group cut Aurora Cannabis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$7.00 to C$3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from C$1.75 to C$1.00 in a research report on Friday. Laurentian set a C$4.75 target price on Aurora Cannabis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Aurora Cannabis from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$6.00 to C$3.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, AltaCorp Capital reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$6.13.

Get Aurora Cannabis alerts:

Shares of ACB stock traded down C$0.19 on Monday, hitting C$2.07. 6,482,662 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,928,146. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$2.58 and a 200 day moving average of C$5.09. Aurora Cannabis has a fifty-two week low of C$1.96 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.67.

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$75.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$95.87 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aurora Cannabis will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aurora Cannabis Company Profile

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

Read More: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.