Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) Shares Purchased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 72.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 205,410 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,109 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.06% of Cigna worth $42,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 893 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 5,010 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 359 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 1.1% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,324 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Cigna by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,390 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cigna stock opened at $208.92 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.95. Cigna Corp has a fifty-two week low of $141.95 and a fifty-two week high of $216.18. The firm has a market cap of $78.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The health services provider reported $4.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.11. Cigna had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $36.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. Cigna’s revenue was up 165.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Cigna Corp will post 18.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CI has been the topic of several analyst reports. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Cigna in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $255.00 price target (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Cigna in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group raised their price target on Cigna from $222.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.68.

In related news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 6,956 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.58, for a total transaction of $1,395,234.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,502,494.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Partridge sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total transaction of $672,210.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,943,966. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,692 shares of company stock worth $4,544,074 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

