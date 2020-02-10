Cigna (NYSE:CI) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Cigna (NYSE:CI) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $18.00-18.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $18.60. The company issued revenue guidance of $154-156 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $148.35 billion.Cigna also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 18.00-18.60 EPS.

NYSE CI traded down $2.94 on Friday, hitting $208.92. 2,045,488 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,811,067. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $205.37 and a 200 day moving average of $179.95. Cigna has a twelve month low of $141.95 and a twelve month high of $216.18. The company has a market capitalization of $79.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Get Cigna alerts:

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The health services provider reported $4.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.11. Cigna had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $36.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. Cigna’s revenue for the quarter was up 165.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cigna will post 18.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on CI shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on Cigna from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cigna from $247.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Cigna in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Cigna from $210.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a buy rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Cigna in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $233.89.

In related news, Director John Partridge sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total value of $672,210.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,943,966. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy C. Wentworth sold 12,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.15, for a total value of $2,476,629.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 108,214 shares in the company, valued at $21,550,818.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,692 shares of company stock worth $4,544,074 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

See Also: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.