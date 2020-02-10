Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Holdings Reduced by Stanley Laman Group Ltd.

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. decreased its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,860 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,299 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Cisco Systems by 155.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,446,107 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $862,012,000 after purchasing an additional 10,621,798 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $444,882,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $185,636,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,589,214 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,066,724,000 after buying an additional 2,496,113 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,745,642 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $777,992,000 after buying an additional 1,836,457 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $48.25. 7,857,806 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,221,096. The firm has a market cap of $203.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.40 and a fifty-two week high of $58.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $13.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.09 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.15% and a return on equity of 35.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.12%.

CSCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Bank of America cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.78.

In other Cisco Systems news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 39,343 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total value of $1,765,713.84. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 137,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,177,013.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total transaction of $3,163,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 352,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,933,406.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 388,864 shares of company stock valued at $17,474,321. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

Featured Article: Quantitative Easing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.