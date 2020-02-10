Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Yacktman Asset Management LP

Yacktman Asset Management LP reduced its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,484,881 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,557 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up approximately 2.7% of Yacktman Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Yacktman Asset Management LP’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $215,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Sageworth Trust Co grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 78.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,142 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 21.1% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,483,927 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 258,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. 72.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CSCO. Royal Bank of Canada set a $56.00 target price on Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays upgraded Cisco Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price (down previously from $60.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Bank of America downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 target price on Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.78.

CSCO stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $48.33. 8,096,927 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,221,096. The company has a market cap of $203.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.85 and its 200 day moving average is $48.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.40 and a 12-month high of $58.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $13.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.09 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 21.15%. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.12%.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,597 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total transaction of $564,471.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total value of $3,163,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 352,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,933,406.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 388,864 shares of company stock worth $17,474,321 in the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

Read More: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.