CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) versus Nicolet Bankshares (NYSE:NCBS) Head to Head Comparison

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) and Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get CIT Group alerts:

99.7% of CIT Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.6% of Nicolet Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of CIT Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.4% of Nicolet Bankshares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

CIT Group has a beta of 1.58, indicating that its stock price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nicolet Bankshares has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CIT Group and Nicolet Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CIT Group 16.11% 9.05% 1.00% Nicolet Bankshares 28.47% 11.91% 1.61%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CIT Group and Nicolet Bankshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CIT Group $3.29 billion 1.36 $529.90 million $5.06 9.30 Nicolet Bankshares $191.96 million 3.47 $54.64 million $5.52 12.91

CIT Group has higher revenue and earnings than Nicolet Bankshares. CIT Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nicolet Bankshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for CIT Group and Nicolet Bankshares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CIT Group 0 3 3 0 2.50 Nicolet Bankshares 0 1 1 0 2.50

CIT Group currently has a consensus target price of $58.17, suggesting a potential upside of 23.55%. Nicolet Bankshares has a consensus target price of $69.00, suggesting a potential downside of 3.20%. Given CIT Group’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe CIT Group is more favorable than Nicolet Bankshares.

Summary

Nicolet Bankshares beats CIT Group on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

CIT Group Company Profile

CIT Group Inc. operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, leasing, and other financial and advisory services primarily to small and middle-market companies; factoring, receivables management products, and secured supply chain financing; equipment leasing and secured financing to railroads and non-rail companies; equipment financing to small businesses. The Consumer Banking segment provides deposits, including checking and savings accounts, money market, and individual retirement accounts; time deposits and certificates of deposit; and offers residential mortgage and small business administration loans, as well as fiduciary services. The company also offers leasing and advisory, and online banking services. It operates through a network of 60 branches located in southern California. CIT Group Inc. was founded in 1908 and is based in New York, New York.

Nicolet Bankshares Company Profile

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services for businesses and individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts. It also offers commercial loans, including commercial, industrial, and business loans and lines of credit; owner-occupied commercial real estate loans; agricultural (AG) production and AG real estate loans; commercial real estate investment real estate loans; construction and land development loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first lien mortgages, junior lien mortgages, home equity loans, lines of credit, and residential construction loans; and consumer loans. In addition, the company provides cash management, international banking, personal brokerage, safe deposit boxes, and trust and fiduciary services, as well as wealth management and retirement plan services. Further, it offers mortgage refinancing; online services, such as commercial, retail, and trust online banking; automated bill payment, mobile banking deposits and account access, remote deposit capture, and telephone banking services; and other services consisting of wire transfers, debit cards, credit cards, pre-paid gift cards, direct deposits, and official bank checks. Additionally, the company provides investment strategy and transactional services to financial institutions. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 38 branches located in northeast and central Wisconsin, as well as in Menominee, Michigan. The company was formerly known as Green Bay Financial Corporation and changed its name to Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. in March 2002. Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Receive News & Ratings for CIT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.