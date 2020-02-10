Citigroup Begins Coverage on Millendo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLND)

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Millendo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLND) in a report published on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on MLND. ValuEngine raised Millendo Therapeutics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Millendo Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Millendo Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Svb Leerink reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Millendo Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Millendo Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.46.

Millendo Therapeutics stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.84. 2,878 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,312. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.40. The company has a market cap of $94.44 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 5.10 and a quick ratio of 5.10. Millendo Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.56 and a fifty-two week high of $17.34.

Millendo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLND) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.04). On average, analysts expect that Millendo Therapeutics will post -3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLND. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Millendo Therapeutics by 270.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Millendo Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Millendo Therapeutics by 77.9% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 8,025 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Millendo Therapeutics by 1,830.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 13,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Millendo Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. 60.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Millendo Therapeutics Company Profile

Millendo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various treatments for orphan endocrine diseases in the United States. The company's lead drug candidates include livoletide, an unacylated ghrelin analogue to treat for Prader-Willi syndrome; and nevanimibe, which is in Phase 2b clinical development for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia and endogenous Cushing's syndrome.

