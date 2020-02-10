Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) Shares Sold by Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 48.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Clorox by 2.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,336,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,101,000 after acquiring an additional 207,856 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,651,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,423,000 after purchasing an additional 17,409 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Clorox by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,640,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,089,000 after buying an additional 520,194 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Clorox by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,047,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,831,000 after buying an additional 7,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Clorox by 1.3% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 617,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,723,000 after buying an additional 7,673 shares in the last quarter. 78.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CLX opened at $166.23 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63. The firm has a market cap of $20.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.10, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.40. Clorox Co has a 12 month low of $144.12 and a 12 month high of $167.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $155.92 and a 200 day moving average of $154.09.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 133.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Clorox Co will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 28th. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 67.09%.

In other news, SVP Denise Garner sold 725 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.34, for a total transaction of $106,096.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $849,503.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CLX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Clorox in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Clorox from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Clorox from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Cfra restated a “sell” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clorox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.23.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

