Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) Lifted to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CLVS. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating on shares of Clovis Oncology in a report on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a hold rating on shares of Clovis Oncology in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Evercore ISI lowered Clovis Oncology from an outperform rating to an in-line rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price target on Clovis Oncology from $11.00 to $4.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clovis Oncology from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.17.

Shares of NASDAQ CLVS opened at $9.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $509.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 3.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.49. Clovis Oncology has a 52-week low of $2.93 and a 52-week high of $32.05.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.89) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $37.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.84 million. Clovis Oncology had a negative return on equity of 1,576.32% and a negative net margin of 298.53%. Clovis Oncology’s quarterly revenue was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.71) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Clovis Oncology will post -7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Clovis Oncology news, insider Daniel W. Muehl sold 10,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.41, for a total transaction of $88,069.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,160 shares in the company, valued at $169,545.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Clovis Oncology by 382.7% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Clovis Oncology by 1,225.0% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clovis Oncology during the third quarter worth $48,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Clovis Oncology by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clovis Oncology during the fourth quarter worth $125,000. Institutional investors own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

