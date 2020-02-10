CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its holdings in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 685,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,825 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in CME Group were worth $137,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CME. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 84.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CME shares. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of CME Group from $245.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of CME Group from $183.00 to $173.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of CME Group from $218.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.36.

In other news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 39,309 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.38, for a total transaction of $7,955,355.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 46,684 shares in the company, valued at $9,447,907.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.16, for a total transaction of $201,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,021,489.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CME stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $213.37. 1,042,738 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,345,179. The firm has a market cap of $76.40 billion, a PE ratio of 37.50, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.14. CME Group Inc has a 1 year low of $161.05 and a 1 year high of $224.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $207.24 and a 200 day moving average of $207.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.99%.

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

