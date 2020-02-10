CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.78-0.86 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.88. CNH Industrial also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 0.78-0.86 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on CNHI. TheStreet cut shares of CNH Industrial from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of CNH Industrial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised shares of CNH Industrial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.00.

Shares of CNHI traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.21. 65,212 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,667,546. The company has a current ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.48. CNH Industrial has a 52 week low of $8.53 and a 52 week high of $11.99. The company has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.38.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 20.27%. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that CNH Industrial will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, and buses worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Agricultural Equipment, Construction Equipment, Commercial Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial Services.

