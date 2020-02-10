ColossusXT Achieves Market Cap of $3.56 Million (COLX)

ColossusXT (CURRENCY:COLX) traded down 16.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 9th. One ColossusXT coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Novaexchange, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. ColossusXT has a market capitalization of $3.56 million and approximately $7,204.00 worth of ColossusXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ColossusXT has traded 51% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 23.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000542 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000032 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000519 BTC.

BitSoar (BSR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SportsCoin (SPORT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About ColossusXT

ColossusXT (COLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 8th, 2015. ColossusXT’s total supply is 11,836,427,209 coins and its circulating supply is 11,795,385,382 coins. The official website for ColossusXT is colossusxt.io . The Reddit community for ColossusXT is /r/ColossuscoinX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ColossusXT’s official Twitter account is @colossuscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ColossusXT

ColossusXT can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and Novaexchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ColossusXT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ColossusXT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ColossusXT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

