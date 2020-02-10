Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Cut to Hold at Pivotal Research

Pivotal Research downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $101.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock, down from their prior target price of $110.00.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson lowered shares of Columbia Sportswear from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $129.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Guggenheim restated a buy rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Columbia Sportswear from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group began coverage on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Columbia Sportswear presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $109.27.

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

Columbia Sportswear stock opened at $90.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $97.37 and its 200-day moving average is $96.27. Columbia Sportswear has a fifty-two week low of $87.60 and a fifty-two week high of $109.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $954.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $949.66 million. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 10.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is an increase from Columbia Sportswear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is presently 20.34%.

In related news, Director Sarah Bany sold 10,663 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.61, for a total transaction of $976,837.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,154,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,730,398.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Gertrude Boyle Trust sold 50,000 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total transaction of $4,681,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,014,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,033,159.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 540,000 shares of company stock valued at $49,419,456 in the last ninety days. 56.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 701,089 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $70,242,000 after purchasing an additional 290,010 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 568,702 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $56,978,000 after purchasing an additional 63,580 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 397,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $38,465,000 after purchasing an additional 32,900 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Columbia Sportswear in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,477,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 249,513 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $24,999,000 after purchasing an additional 6,271 shares during the period. 37.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used various outdoor activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel for men and women under the Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, SOREL, and prAna brands, as well as for youth under the Columbia brand name.

Read More: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.