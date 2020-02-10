Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Acquired by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,205 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 685 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Comcast by 2.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 325,166,060 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $13,748,022,000 after purchasing an additional 8,635,296 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $169,146,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Comcast by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 13,191,720 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $594,683,000 after buying an additional 2,430,859 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Comcast by 215.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,753,648 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $78,862,000 after buying an additional 1,198,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alleghany Corp DE lifted its holdings in Comcast by 61.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alleghany Corp DE now owns 3,054,871 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $137,714,000 after buying an additional 1,165,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total value of $3,410,627.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 564,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,648,396.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine raised Comcast from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Comcast from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Comcast in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Comcast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.08.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $44.74 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $203.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.03. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $36.75 and a 12-month high of $47.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.61.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $28.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a $0.23 dividend. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.84%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

