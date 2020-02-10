Conceal (CCX) One Day Volume Tops $124,327.00

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded down 7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. In the last week, Conceal has traded down 12.2% against the dollar. Conceal has a total market capitalization of $660,868.00 and approximately $124,327.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Conceal coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00001070 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre, Graviex, Sistemkoin and STEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.63 or 0.01255990 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00046368 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00021559 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.59 or 0.00212463 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00010240 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002292 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00062669 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00004413 BTC.

Conceal Profile

Conceal is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 21st, 2016. Conceal’s total supply is 15,436,253 coins and its circulating supply is 6,097,856 coins. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conceal’s official website is conceal.network. Conceal’s official message board is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork.

Conceal Coin Trading

Conceal can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, Sistemkoin, TradeOgre and STEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conceal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Conceal using one of the exchanges listed above.

