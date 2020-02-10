Concoin (CONX) Price Tops $0.0046 on Exchanges

Concoin (CURRENCY:CONX) traded up 14.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. Concoin has a total market capitalization of $3,390.00 and approximately $245.00 worth of Concoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Concoin has traded 37.5% higher against the dollar. One Concoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0046 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Concoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002772 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $341.83 or 0.03388527 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009945 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.91 or 0.00237007 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00033739 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.94 or 0.00138170 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002628 BTC.

About Concoin

Concoin’s total supply is 1,595,266 coins and its circulating supply is 744,266 coins. Concoin’s official Twitter account is @con_coin . Concoin’s official website is www.concoin.com

Concoin Coin Trading

Concoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Concoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Concoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Concoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Concoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Concoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.