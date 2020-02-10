CONSOL Coal Resources LP (NYSE:CCR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of CONSOL Coal Resources LP (NYSE:CCR) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.33.

CCR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley set a $17.00 price target on CONSOL Coal Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine raised CONSOL Coal Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CONSOL Coal Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th.

NYSE:CCR traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,806. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.65. CONSOL Coal Resources has a twelve month low of $8.05 and a twelve month high of $18.87. The stock has a market cap of $323.85 million, a P/E ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a $0.512 dividend. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 19.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. CONSOL Coal Resources’s payout ratio is 86.50%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in CONSOL Coal Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $269,000. Advantage Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in CONSOL Coal Resources by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 18,122 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 2,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raffles Associates LP boosted its stake in CONSOL Coal Resources by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 40,746 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. 21.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CONSOL Coal Resources LP produces and sells high-Btu thermal coal in the Northern Appalachian Basin and the eastern United States. It owns a 25% undivided interest in the Pennsylvania mining complex, which consists of three underground mines and related infrastructure that produce high-Btu bituminous thermal coal located primarily in southwestern Pennsylvania.

