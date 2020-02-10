Consol Energy Inc (NYSE:CEIX) Shares Sold by Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC

Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC decreased its position in Consol Energy Inc (NYSE:CEIX) by 32.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 36,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,400 shares during the period. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC’s holdings in Consol Energy were worth $528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CEIX. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consol Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Consol Energy by 519.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 10,031 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Consol Energy during the fourth quarter worth $195,000. 6 Meridian bought a new position in Consol Energy during the third quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Consol Energy during the third quarter worth $213,000. 91.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director John T. Mills acquired 4,000 shares of Consol Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.55 per share, for a total transaction of $50,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

CEIX traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.39. 341,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 495,789. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.77. Consol Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $7.94 and a 12 month high of $38.74. The stock has a market cap of $243.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Consol Energy from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Consol Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th.

About Consol Energy

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal. It owns and operates its mining operations in the Northern Appalachian Basin. The company owns and operates the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC), which comprises three underground mines, including Bailey, Enlow Fork, and Harvey; and CONSOL Marine Terminal located in the port of Baltimore.

