Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $129.56

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $129.56 and last traded at $129.51, with a volume of 333013 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $128.31.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $126.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.06.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XLY. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,859,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $221,663,000 after buying an additional 564,569 shares during the period. Mizuho Trust & Banking Co. Ltd. increased its position in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 194.7% in the 4th quarter. Mizuho Trust & Banking Co. Ltd. now owns 560,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,235,000 after buying an additional 370,000 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1,044.4% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 397,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,125,000 after buying an additional 362,534 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 2,079.3% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 210,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,410,000 after buying an additional 200,903 shares during the period. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its position in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 508,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,434,000 after buying an additional 191,125 shares during the period.

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries, media; retail (specialty, multiline, Internet and catalog); hotels, restaurants and leisure; textiles, apparel and luxury goods; household durables; automobiles; auto components; distributors; leisure equipment and products; and diversified consumer services.

