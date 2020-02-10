Contrasting Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) and Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI)

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) and Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Zscaler and Computer Programs & Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zscaler -11.45% -11.23% -5.80% Computer Programs & Systems 6.09% 10.86% 5.36%

36.9% of Zscaler shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.4% of Computer Programs & Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 23.8% of Zscaler shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.3% of Computer Programs & Systems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Zscaler and Computer Programs & Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zscaler 2 8 9 0 2.37 Computer Programs & Systems 0 4 2 0 2.33

Zscaler presently has a consensus target price of $62.11, suggesting a potential upside of 5.33%. Computer Programs & Systems has a consensus target price of $26.51, suggesting a potential upside of 0.41%. Given Zscaler’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Zscaler is more favorable than Computer Programs & Systems.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Zscaler and Computer Programs & Systems’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zscaler $302.84 million 24.92 -$28.66 million ($0.12) -491.42 Computer Programs & Systems $280.41 million 1.35 $17.04 million $1.94 13.61

Computer Programs & Systems has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Zscaler. Zscaler is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Computer Programs & Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Zscaler has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Computer Programs & Systems has a beta of 0.49, indicating that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc. operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds. It serves customers in various industries, such as airlines and transportation, conglomerates, consumer goods and retail, financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, media and communications, public sector and education, technology, and telecommunications services. The company was formerly known as SafeChannel, Inc., and changed its name to Zscaler, Inc. in August 2008. Zscaler, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Computer Programs & Systems Company Profile

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making. The company also provides clinical software that automates record keeping and reporting for various clinical functions; patient care applications; and enterprise applications that support its products for use in various areas of the hospital. In addition, it offers Centriq, an intuitive user interface to centralize data from various care areas that provide the end user with a tool to view past and present patient information; and Classic, a platform for community hospitals and post-acute care facilities. Further, the company provides software solutions that promote data-driven clinical and financial outcomes for customers in the post-acute care industry; software application support, hardware maintenance, and education and related services; post-acute care support and maintenance services; revenue cycle management products and services, consulting and business management services, and managed information technology services; and system implementation and training services. It serves community hospitals and physician clinics, skilled nursing and assisted living facilities, and small specialty hospitals. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Mobile, Alabama.

