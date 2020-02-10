CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.10-5.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.40. CoreSite Realty also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 5.10-5.20 EPS.

Shares of COR stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $112.61. 740,487 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,915. CoreSite Realty has a fifty-two week low of $96.96 and a fifty-two week high of $123.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.85.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.80). CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 29.18% and a net margin of 13.24%. The company had revenue of $146.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that CoreSite Realty will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. CoreSite Realty’s payout ratio is currently 95.69%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on COR shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $110.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on CoreSite Realty from to in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CoreSite Realty from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. CoreSite Realty currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $114.11.

In other CoreSite Realty news, SVP Maile Kaiser sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total value of $245,168.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,945 shares in the company, valued at $1,442,590.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

CoreSite Realty Company Profile

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

