Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) in a report published on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $32.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Capital One Financial raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust to a sell rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a neutral rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corporate Office Properties Trust presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Shares of NYSE OFC traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 574,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,432. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.09. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a one year low of $25.20 and a one year high of $30.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.87.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.12). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 30.31% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The business had revenue of $157.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Budorick bought 1,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.93 per share, with a total value of $30,248.19. Also, CEO Stephen E. Budorick bought 1,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.39 per share, for a total transaction of $30,212.92. Insiders have purchased a total of 5,776 shares of company stock worth $165,287 in the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,752,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $336,282,000 after acquiring an additional 155,808 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,566,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,268,000 after buying an additional 57,607 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,616,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,251,000 after buying an additional 226,438 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,952,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,157,000 after buying an additional 239,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,728,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,776,000 after buying an additional 105,353 shares in the last quarter. 93.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

