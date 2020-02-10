Cowen Increases Genpact (NYSE:G) Price Target to $49.00

Genpact (NYSE:G) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Cowen from $47.00 to $49.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Cowen’s target price points to a potential upside of 16.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Genpact from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Genpact in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Genpact from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Genpact from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Genpact from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.14.

Shares of NYSE:G opened at $42.14 on Monday. Genpact has a 12 month low of $32.07 and a 12 month high of $45.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.75. The firm has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.83.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Genpact had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 21.40%. The firm had revenue of $734.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $911.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Genpact will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Heather White sold 4,307 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total transaction of $193,298.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Humphrey sold 12,916,004 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.87, for a total transaction of $514,961,079.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,391,742.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Genpact by 370.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 677 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Genpact by 4,455.6% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 820 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Genpact in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Genpact by 195.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Genpact by 91.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 95.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Genpact

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. Its finance and accounting services include accounts payable, such as document management, invoice processing, approval and resolution management, and travel and expense processing; invoice-to-cash services, including customer master data management, credit and contract management, fulfillment, billing, collections, and dispute management services; record to report services comprising accounting, treasury, tax, product cost accounting, and closing and reporting services; enterprise performance management consisting of budgeting, forecasting, and business performance reporting; and enterprise risk and compliance services, including operational risks and controls.

