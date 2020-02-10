Creative Planning Acquires 1,234 Shares of Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY)

Creative Planning increased its holdings in Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,561 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Infosys were worth $677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its holdings in Infosys by 414.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 17,733,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,634,000 after purchasing an additional 14,289,108 shares during the period. Genesis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in Infosys by 165.1% in the 4th quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 17,411,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,687,000 after purchasing an additional 10,844,235 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Infosys by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,066,078 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $182,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,410 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Infosys by 2,284.5% in the 4th quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 9,061,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,963,000 after purchasing an additional 8,681,209 shares during the period. Finally, Origin Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in Infosys by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP now owns 7,538,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,800 shares during the period. 17.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Infosys stock opened at $10.85 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.65. The stock has a market cap of $46.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.48. Infosys Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $8.76 and a fifty-two week high of $12.08.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 10th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $23.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.76 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 26.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Infosys Ltd will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

INFY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Infosys and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Infosys from $8.50 to $10.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.02.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies.

