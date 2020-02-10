Creative Planning Purchases 730 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Creative Planning grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,171 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SLYG. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 50.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 5,117 shares during the period. Surevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Surevest Inc. now owns 13,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 12.1% during the third quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 61,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,668,000 after acquiring an additional 6,648 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 9.4% during the third quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLYG opened at $65.09 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.87. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.81 and a fifty-two week high of $66.92.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

