Creative Planning Sells 426 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Creative Planning decreased its stake in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 426 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HSIC. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 200.1% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 448,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,506,000 after acquiring an additional 897,302 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Henry Schein by 125.2% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 407,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,184,000 after purchasing an additional 226,488 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its position in Henry Schein by 52.3% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 472,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,017,000 after purchasing an additional 162,315 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Henry Schein by 7.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,219,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,455,000 after purchasing an additional 85,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its position in Henry Schein by 47.0% during the third quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 171,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,902,000 after purchasing an additional 54,900 shares during the last quarter.

Henry Schein stock opened at $69.97 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.58 and a 12-month high of $72.81.

Henry Schein declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, October 31st that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have commented on HSIC shares. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Henry Schein from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.50.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

