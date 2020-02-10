Credit Suisse X-Links Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Mortgage REIT ETNs (REML) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on February 24th

Credit Suisse X-Links Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Mortgage REIT ETNs (NYSEARCA:REML) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0679 per share on Monday, February 24th. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th.

Shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Mortgage REIT ETNs stock opened at $26.97 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.55. Credit Suisse X-Links Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Mortgage REIT ETNs has a one year low of $20.05 and a one year high of $27.48.

