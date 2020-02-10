Crewe Advisors LLC Has $56,000 Stock Position in Pinterest (NYSE:PINS)

Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) by 50.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINS. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Pinterest by 2,709.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,747,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,847,000 after acquiring an additional 3,613,805 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Pinterest by 486.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,425,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,854,000 after acquiring an additional 2,841,402 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new stake in Pinterest during the 4th quarter worth about $49,705,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pinterest during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,794,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Pinterest by 1,245.0% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,657,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534,055 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on PINS. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Pinterest to and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Pinterest from $34.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Pivotal Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Friday. UBS Group set a $28.00 price objective on Pinterest and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Pinterest in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.33.

Shares of PINS stock opened at $25.20 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 13.75 and a current ratio of 13.75. Pinterest has a twelve month low of $17.39 and a twelve month high of $36.83. The company has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.78.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 120.14% and a negative net margin of 119.13%. The business had revenue of $399.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.93 million. The firm’s revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Pinterest will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 66,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total value of $1,319,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 65,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.37, for a total value of $1,341,018.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 368,111 shares in the company, valued at $7,498,421.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 482,249 shares of company stock worth $9,437,720 over the last three months.

Pinterest, Inc provides a visual discovery engine that helps users to discover ideas for various projects and interests worldwide. Its platform allows users to discover ideas for daily activities, remodeling a house or training for a marathon, ongoing passions, and planning a wedding or a dream vacation.

