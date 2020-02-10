Crewe Advisors LLC Purchases 82 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 632 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 9.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,533,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,307,578,000 after purchasing an additional 6,830,518 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 16.5% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,465,815 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,251,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910,506 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,562,142 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,391,830,000 after purchasing an additional 828,521 shares during the last quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at about $748,808,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,118,685 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $873,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.78% of the company’s stock.

BABA stock opened at $216.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $550.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $217.34 and a 200-day moving average of $188.16. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $147.95 and a fifty-two week high of $231.14.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BABA shares. DZ Bank started coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Macquarie started coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Vertical Group began coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Nomura set a $215.00 target price on Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.21.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

