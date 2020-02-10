Critical Review: biOasis Technologies (OTCMKTS:BIOAF) & Trxade Group (OTCMKTS:TRXD)

biOasis Technologies (OTCMKTS:BIOAF) and Trxade Group (OTCMKTS:TRXD) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for biOasis Technologies and Trxade Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score biOasis Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Trxade Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares biOasis Technologies and Trxade Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio biOasis Technologies $1.10 million 10.39 -$2.65 million N/A N/A Trxade Group $3.83 million 15.37 $10,000.00 N/A N/A

Trxade Group has higher revenue and earnings than biOasis Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares biOasis Technologies and Trxade Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets biOasis Technologies -210.43% N/A -209.57% Trxade Group 0.33% 1.26% 0.61%

Risk & Volatility

biOasis Technologies has a beta of -0.35, suggesting that its share price is 135% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Trxade Group has a beta of 1.35, suggesting that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Trxade Group beats biOasis Technologies on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About biOasis Technologies

Bioasis Technologies Inc., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of products for the diagnosis and treatment of neurological diseases and disorders. The company's lead program is xB3-001, an xB3 peptide vector-trastuzumab fusion. It is developing xB3, a proprietary platform technology for the delivery of therapeutics and imaging agents across the blood-brain barrier (BBB); and the treatment of central nervous system disorders in the areas of high unmet medical needs, including brain cancers, and metabolic and neurodegenerative diseases. The company's in-house development programs are designed to develop symptomatic and disease-modifying treatments for brain metastases, glioblastomas, and neurodegenerative diseases. Bioasis Technologies Inc. has a collaborative research agreement with CQDM and Brain Canada to perform research on the delivery of therapeutic compounds across the BBB; and a strategic collaboration with BIOAGILYTIX for the development and validation of bioanalytical methods to support the xB3 TM-001 program, as well with WuXi Biologics (Hong Kong) Limited for the development and manufacturing of xB3-001 to treat cancer. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Guilford, Connecticut.

About Trxade Group

Trxade Group, Inc. owns and operates a business-to-business Web-based marketplace focused on the United States pharmaceutical industry. The company offers Web based market platform that enables trade among healthcare buyers and sellers of pharmaceuticals, accessories, and services. Its principal products and services include Trxade.com and InventoryRx.com, which are Web-based pharmaceutical marketplaces; Pharmabayonline that provides access to proprietary pharmaceutical data analytics to the United States-based independent pharmacies, pharmaceutical shortage databases, proposed governmental reimbursement benchmarks comparison and analysis, and a proprietary suggested national retail drug benchmark; and RxGuru, a service-based desktop software application, which provides daily drug pricing and analytics to the independent pharmacists. The company distributes its services through its online platform to independent pharmacies and pharmaceutical suppliers in 18 states of the United States. Trxade Group, Inc. is based in Land O' Lakes, Florida.

