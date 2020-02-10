Cronos Group (TSE:CRON) Given a C$12.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Cronos Group (TSE:CRON) has been assigned a C$12.00 price target by research analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 34.98% from the stock’s previous close.

CRON has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Cronos Group from C$10.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Cronos Group from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Cronos Group from C$20.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cronos Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$16.89.

TSE CRON traded down C$0.24 during trading on Monday, reaching C$8.89. 464,193 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,338,019. Cronos Group has a fifty-two week low of C$7.97 and a fifty-two week high of C$32.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion and a PE ratio of 6.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$12.15.

Cronos Group Inc, formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in companies either licensed, or actively seeking a license, to produce medical marijuana pursuant to Canada's Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations MMPR. The firm typically invests in companies based in Canada.

