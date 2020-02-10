DA Davidson Lowers Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Price Target to $32.00

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) had its price objective dropped by DA Davidson to $32.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 0.50% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Canada Goose in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Cowen lowered Canada Goose from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday. OTR Global reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Canada Goose in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Canada Goose from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, TD Securities raised Canada Goose from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.53.

Get Canada Goose alerts:

NYSE:GOOS opened at $31.84 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.21, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.98. Canada Goose has a 1-year low of $29.53 and a 1-year high of $59.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.70.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $294.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.29 million. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 45.46% and a net margin of 16.32%. Canada Goose’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Canada Goose will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hexavest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canada Goose by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 52,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 4,595 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Canada Goose during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,040,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new stake in shares of Canada Goose during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $348,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 15,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Canada Goose in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.76% of the company’s stock.

Canada Goose Company Profile

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells premium outdoor apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. It offers parkas, jackets, shells, vests, knitwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

See Also: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Goose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.