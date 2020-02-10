DA Davidson Raises Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Price Target to $33.00

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its price objective raised by DA Davidson from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a market perform rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $34.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Pivotal Research reissued a hold rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Pinterest in a report on Friday. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.33.

Shares of NYSE:PINS traded down $0.81 on Friday, hitting $24.39. The company had a trading volume of 22,968,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,264,176. Pinterest has a 1-year low of $17.39 and a 1-year high of $36.83. The stock has a market cap of $13.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.83. The company has a current ratio of 13.75, a quick ratio of 13.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 119.13% and a negative return on equity of 120.14%. The business had revenue of $399.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.93 million. Pinterest’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinterest will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Christine Flores sold 9,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total value of $193,593.75. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 9,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,593.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 66,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total value of $1,372,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,372,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 482,249 shares of company stock valued at $9,437,720.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PINS. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Pinterest by 376.0% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pinterest by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in Pinterest during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 145.3% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.44% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc provides a visual discovery engine that helps users to discover ideas for various projects and interests worldwide. Its platform allows users to discover ideas for daily activities, remodeling a house or training for a marathon, ongoing passions, and planning a wedding or a dream vacation.

