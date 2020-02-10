Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF were worth $539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XME. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $21,449,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 37,288.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 261,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,661,000 after acquiring an additional 261,020 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 61.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 363,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,254,000 after acquiring an additional 138,842 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the third quarter worth $1,226,000. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,359,000.

NYSEARCA XME opened at $26.06 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.95. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a twelve month low of $24.25 and a twelve month high of $32.35.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

