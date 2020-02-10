Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys 3,485 Shares of Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) by 123.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,317 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,485 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Guidewire Software by 181.7% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 88.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 333 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter worth $77,000.

In other Guidewire Software news, Director Marcus Ryu sold 19,755 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.89, for a total value of $2,230,141.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,902 shares in the company, valued at $2,698,296.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James Winston King sold 1,442 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.51, for a total transaction of $149,261.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,305 shares in the company, valued at $445,610.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,714 shares of company stock worth $9,722,813. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GWRE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Guidewire Software from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Guidewire Software in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.63.

NYSE:GWRE opened at $117.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.22, a current ratio of 7.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Guidewire Software Inc has a 12-month low of $84.19 and a 12-month high of $123.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -11,799,000.00, a P/E/G ratio of 42.11 and a beta of 1.15.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.11. Guidewire Software had a return on equity of 2.01% and a net margin of 0.03%. The business had revenue of $157.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Guidewire Software Inc will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers that prefer to subscribe to a cloud-based solution.

