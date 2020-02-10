Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys 8,544 Shares of Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) by 53.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,548 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,544 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $28,284,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,818 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 740,306 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $22,017,000 after purchasing an additional 27,074 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 39,366.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 157,075 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $4,671,000 after purchasing an additional 156,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,726 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Uber Technologies news, Director Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total transaction of $6,565,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Manik Gupta sold 1,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total value of $44,805.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 453,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,261,098.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,079,076 shares of company stock valued at $1,265,967,348 over the last three months.

UBER has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.96.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $40.63 on Monday. Uber Technologies Inc has a one year low of $25.58 and a one year high of $47.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.82.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.04. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 109.84% and a negative net margin of 60.13%. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. Uber Technologies’s revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Uber Technologies Inc will post -2.36 EPS for the current year.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

