Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Increases Stake in PS Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PS Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in PS Business Parks were worth $603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robecosam AG grew its stake in PS Business Parks by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in PS Business Parks by 2.6% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in PS Business Parks by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 5,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian lifted its holdings in PS Business Parks by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 3,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of PS Business Parks by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,676,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Joseph D. Russell, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.83, for a total transaction of $386,826.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO John W. Petersen sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.31, for a total transaction of $140,248.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,700 shares of company stock worth $650,029 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PSB opened at $170.29 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 41.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.07. PS Business Parks Inc has a fifty-two week low of $143.34 and a fifty-two week high of $192.13.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp downgraded shares of PS Business Parks from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of PS Business Parks from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.00.

PS Business Parks

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P SmallCap 600, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex and office space. As of December 31, 2018, the Company wholly owned 28.2 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,050 commercial customers in six states and held a 95.0% interest in a 395-unit apartment complex.

