Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases New Shares in GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 35,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GSX. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of GSX Techedu in the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of GSX Techedu in the fourth quarter valued at about $517,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of GSX Techedu in the third quarter valued at about $1,218,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of GSX Techedu in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,126,000. 9.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GSX Techedu alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on GSX Techedu in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised GSX Techedu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on GSX Techedu in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of GSX Techedu in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut GSX Techedu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

Shares of NYSE:GSX opened at $39.92 on Monday. GSX Techedu Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.53 and a 1-year high of $40.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.40.

About GSX Techedu

GSX Techedu Inc operates as an online education company in the People's Republic of China. The company provides online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring services. It offers English courses for children in kindergarten; and courses that help children in grade one through grade seven. The company also provides foreign language courses, including English, Japanese, and Korean, as well as English test preparation courses for students taking post-graduate entrance exams in China; and professional courses primarily for working adults preparing for professional qualification exams comprising teacher's qualification, the Chartered Financial Analyst designation, fund qualification, and securities qualification exams.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX).

Receive News & Ratings for GSX Techedu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSX Techedu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.