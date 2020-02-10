Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Raises Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 18.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,974 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in BorgWarner in the third quarter valued at $425,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 223.3% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 64,558 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 44,588 shares in the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 1.0% in the third quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 35,571 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of BorgWarner by 5.4% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 19,391 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in BorgWarner by 32.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,264 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 3,509 shares in the last quarter. 91.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on BWA. Wolfe Research lowered BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer set a $47.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of BorgWarner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.71.

NYSE BWA opened at $33.57 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.91. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.71 and a 12 month high of $46.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.50 and a 200-day moving average of $39.07.

BorgWarner announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the auto parts company to repurchase up to 14.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

