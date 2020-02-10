Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 1,800 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 25.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,253 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DRI. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 1,247.6% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 605 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 791 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.32, for a total transaction of $89,636.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $680,146.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles M. Sonsteby bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $112.26 per share, with a total value of $168,390.00. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DRI. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (down previously from $140.00) on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Friday, December 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.62.

DRI opened at $120.71 on Monday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.75 and a 1 year high of $128.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $113.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.33.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 32.25%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. Darden Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 60.48%.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

