Databroker (DTX) Market Cap Achieves $1.35 Million

Databroker (CURRENCY:DTX) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 9th. Databroker has a total market cap of $1.35 million and $6,729.00 worth of Databroker was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Databroker has traded down 8.2% against the US dollar. One Databroker token can now be bought for approximately $0.0175 or 0.00000173 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00038748 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $578.79 or 0.05751412 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded 46% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004852 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00039408 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00023841 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00120580 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003127 BTC.

Databroker Profile

Databroker (DTX) is a token. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2018. Databroker’s total supply is 225,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,968,572 tokens. Databroker’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO . The official website for Databroker is databrokerdao.com . Databroker’s official message board is medium.com/databrokerdao

Databroker Token Trading

Databroker can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Databroker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Databroker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Databroker using one of the exchanges listed above.

