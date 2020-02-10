Davinci Coin (DAC) Tops 1-Day Volume of $525,006.00

Davinci Coin (CURRENCY:DAC) traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 10th. Davinci Coin has a market cap of $7.28 million and approximately $525,006.00 worth of Davinci Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Davinci Coin has traded up 14.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Davinci Coin token can currently be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges including BitForex and HADAX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polis (POLIS) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00007811 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded up 28.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 100.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Davinci Coin Profile

Davinci Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 7th, 2018. Davinci Coin’s total supply is 8,800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,601,858,620 tokens. The official website for Davinci Coin is davinci.vision . Davinci Coin’s official Twitter account is @dacash_official and its Facebook page is accessible here

Davinci Coin Token Trading

Davinci Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX and BitForex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Davinci Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Davinci Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Davinci Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

