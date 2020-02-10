DBS GRP HOLDING/S (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

DBS GRP HOLDING/S (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) was downgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on DBSDY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DBS GRP HOLDING/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded DBS GRP HOLDING/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded DBS GRP HOLDING/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

Shares of DBS GRP HOLDING/S stock traded down $2.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.61. 59,243 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,657. The stock has a market cap of $45.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. DBS GRP HOLDING/S has a twelve month low of $68.27 and a twelve month high of $83.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.51.

DBS GRP HOLDING/S (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. DBS GRP HOLDING/S had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 30.42%. On average, equities research analysts expect that DBS GRP HOLDING/S will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DBS GRP HOLDING/S

DBS Group Holdings Ltd provides financial products and services in Singapore, Hong Kong, rest of Greater China, South and Southeast Asia, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Banking/Wealth Management, Institutional Banking, Treasury Markets, and Others segments. The Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment offers banking and related financial services, including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products for individual customers.

