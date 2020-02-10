DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys New Position in Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 92,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,391,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Connections by 8.0% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,021,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,987,000 after acquiring an additional 76,000 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Waste Connections by 5.6% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Connections by 276.1% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 106,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,779,000 after acquiring an additional 78,035 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in Waste Connections by 95.0% in the third quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 43,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,021,000 after acquiring an additional 21,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its holdings in Waste Connections by 5.1% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 366,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,754,000 after acquiring an additional 17,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections stock opened at $99.63 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.56, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.08. Waste Connections Inc has a 52-week low of $80.66 and a 52-week high of $100.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

In other Waste Connections news, VP David Eddie sold 934 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.55, for a total transaction of $84,573.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,714,632.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WCN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Sunday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Waste Connections from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $96.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded Waste Connections from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Raymond James increased their price target on Waste Connections from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on Waste Connections in a report on Friday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.63.

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

