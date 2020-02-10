DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Decreases Stock Position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,500 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in First Solar were worth $5,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its stake in First Solar by 1.3% during the third quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 16,006 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in First Solar by 4.0% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,180 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in First Solar by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,400 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in First Solar by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,373 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in First Solar by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 51,911 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FSLR opened at $52.46 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,311.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.76. First Solar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.16 and a 1 year high of $69.24.

In other news, COO Philip Dejong sold 5,000 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total transaction of $266,850.00. Also, insider Georges Antoun sold 8,476 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total value of $468,129.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,451,659.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 41,919 shares of company stock valued at $2,273,653 over the last ninety days. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FSLR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird set a $80.00 target price on First Solar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on First Solar from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Cowen set a $83.00 price target on First Solar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, JMP Securities raised First Solar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.25.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Components segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity. This segment offers its products to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

