DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $7.63 Million Position in Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 170,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,251 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $7,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FNF. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 3.5% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 3.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,601,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $669,060,000 after buying an additional 504,631 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 2,767.3% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 9,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 9,575 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 8.6% in the third quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FNF opened at $45.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Fidelity National Financial Inc has a twelve month low of $33.94 and a twelve month high of $49.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.51. The firm has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 0.82.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.54.

Fidelity National Financial Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates in Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

